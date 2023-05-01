Reason behind AEW personality's appearance on WWE series disclosed - Reports

One of WWE and A&E's most acclaimed documentary series, Rivals, recently wrapped up its second season. A fan-favorite AEW personality surprisingly appeared on the program, and the potential reason behind her inclusion has now been revealed.

The star in question is Renee Paquette, who departed WWE in August 2020. Besides a handful of appearances on the company's programming post her exit, Paquette started her podcast and joined AEW as a backstage interviewer. She made her All Elite Wrestling debut in October 2022 in her hometown of Toronto at the company's first-ever show in Canada.

According to Fightful Select, Renee Paquette was cleared to appear on the show because her 'talking head' segments on WWE Rivals were filmed before she signed with AEW.

The final episodes of the season focused on Stone Cold Steve Austin's rise to the top of the mountain through his feuds with Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, while other episodes documented The Undertaker's feud with Mick Foley and Randy Orton. Hulk Hogan's legendary wars with Andre the Giant and Roddy Piper were also showcased in the series.

Renee Paquette feels a former WWE Champion doesn't get the credit he deserves

Some fans fondly remember Renee Paquette for her stint as the co-host of Talking Smack alongside current AEW star Bryan Danielson.

Talking Smack was lauded as one of the best programs on the WWE Network when it initially aired. The show's most memorable moment arguably came when Danielson and The Miz engaged in a heated war of words.

Never forget when The Miz went OFF on Daniel Bryan

Paquette recently spoke about The Miz's promo in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, where she claimed that being next to the two men at the time was crazy. The popular interviewer also admitted that she thinks The A-Lister does not get enough credit for how good that promo was and how good he was on the microphone in general.

