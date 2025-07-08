Photo: AEW personality spotted with Adam Pearce before WWE RAW

An AEW personality was spotted with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce before the show tonight. This is sure to get the fans talking.

Adam Pearce is someone with a rich history in wrestling. Before becoming the General Manager of RAW, he had an extensive run in the independent wrestling scene, including a five-year stint with Ring of Honor. Now, AEW announcer Bobby Cruise has taken to X to post a picture with Pearce, as well as other WWE stars like Roxanne Perez and Ivar.

He wrote that some old friends visited him.

“Had a visit yesterday from two pals of 20 years and my 2021 ROH WD Champion,” he wrote.

All three of them were associated with Ring of Honor. Roxanne is a one-time ROH Women’s World Champion, and Ivar is a former Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion.

Teddy Long sent a message to Adam Pearce

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long sent a message to Adam Pearce, stating that he needs to be a bit tougher.

Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, Long said:

“I think they both do a great job, very good job. With Adam (Pearce) I think he needs to be just a little bit more firm you know what I mean. He is a little bit too easy... I like him, I intend to talk with him and everything. But like I said I think he is just a little bit not firm enough. You know he doesn't have that stroke, like hey I am not playing, this is how this is gonna be whether you like it or not. So I think he just needs to be a little bit more authorative, you know what I mean.”

It will be interesting to see what Pearce thinks of this and whether or not he takes these comments seriously.

