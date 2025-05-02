"Not firm enough" - WWE RAW authority needs to step up, says Teddy Long (Exclusive)

A particular name on WWE RAW received praise from Teddy Long recently. However, the Hall of Famer also pointed out one area where there was scope for improvement.

Ad

The name in question is Adam Pearce, the General Manager of RAW. According to Teddy Long, both Adam and Nick Aldis, the General Manager of SmackDown, have been very effective in their respective roles. Their on-screen presence complements their duties, and they have been instrumental in driving forward certain storylines.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long pointed out that Adam Pearce lacked a certain authoritarianism. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I think they both do a great job, very good job. With Adam (Pearce) I think he needs to be just a little bit more firm you know what I mean. He is a little bit too easy... I like him, I intend to talk with him and everything. But like I said I think he is just a little bit not firm enough. You know he doesn't have that stroke, like hey I am not playing, this is how this is gonna be whether you like it or not. So I think he just needs to be a little bit more authorative, you know what I mean." [8:02 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Adam Pearce recently praised a WWE star Roman Reigns

The RAW General Manager apparently believes that Roman Reigns' rise to fame is undeniable.

The OTC has had criticism thrown his way for seemingly being overpushed. However, Adam Pearce stated on Gorilla Position that Roman's magnitude and character were impeccable in WWE.

"This may come as a surprise to people who have witnessed, perhaps, some mystery that I've had with this individual. But I don't think you can deny the greatness today, nor will you in the future be able to deny the relevancy, the impact, the sheer magnitude of Roman Reigns," Pearce said. [07:43 - 08:05]

Ad

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Reigns down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More