Major WWE official puts over Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns is scheduled to be in action tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the show, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce spoke highly of the Original Tribal Chief.

During the January 8, 2021, episode of SmackDown, the former Universal Champion took issue with WWE official Adam Pearce for booking a Gauntlet Match to determine his next challenger at the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Jey Uso confronted the 46-year-old veteran in the ring. Later in the show, due to interference from the OG Bloodline members in the Gauntlet Match, Pearce defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and became the unlikely challenger for The Head of The Table's Universal Title. However, he later replaced himself with Kevin Owens, citing medical issues.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Adam Pearce heavily endorsed and put over the 39-year-old star. The RAW GM admitted to past complexities but affirmed the irrefutable greatness, ongoing relevance, major impact, and immense scale of Roman Reigns.

"This may come as a surprise to people who have witnessed, perhaps, some mystery that I've had with this individual. But I don't think you can deny the greatness today, nor will you in the future be able to deny the relevancy, the impact, the sheer magnitude of Roman Reigns," Pearce said. [From 07:43 to 08:05]

Roman Reigns sends a message to top WWE star before WrestleMania 41

The Only Tribal Chief is set to face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas. However, this time, Paul Heyman won't be in his corner. The 59-year-old will be siding with The Second City Saint.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso will compete against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship tonight. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion claimed he was proud of The YEET Master for being at the top of the business.

"It's good to see him [Jey Uso] being able to push the ceiling, and now, he understands me a little bit better. You know, you talk to him after Saturday, you talk to him after this weekend, and he's gonna understand the elevation a little better. He probably already does. I'm sure he's been busy as hell this whole week. I'm just so proud of him," Reigns said.

Only time will tell if the OTC will secure a victory over Rollins and Punk on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

