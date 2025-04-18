Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the title match, Roman Reigns sent a message to his cousin.

Ad

Reigns will headline Night 1 against Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match. Paul Heyman will corner Punk instead of being in Reigns' corner for the match. This will be the first time in years that The OTC will walk down the aisle at WrestleMania by himself.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Reigns wished success and good health to his family members. He briefly discussed Jey's upcoming title match against The Ring General at WrestleMania 41:

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

"It's good to see him being able to push the ceiling and now he understands me a little bit better. You know, you talk to him after Saturday, you talk to him after this weekend, and he's gonna understand the elevation a little better. He probably already does. I'm sure he's been busy as hell this whole week. I'm just so proud of him. Family is family man, we're gonna have some disagreements, we're gonna butt heads here and there but at the end of the day, I want my family healthy and I want them here a long time being very successful, and that's excatly what he's doing. Yeet!" said Reigns. [from The Pat McAfee live show]

Ad

Watch the Pat McAfee Show:

Ad

Natalya wants Jey Uso to beat Gunther at WrestleMania 41

Natalya is backing Jey Uso to beat Gunther at WrestleMania 41 and win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, she also praised The Ring General.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya stated this:

"I'm Jey Uso all the way. Although Gunther is a freaking bada**, Jey Uso debuted against The Hart Dynasty, and he's a close personal friend, and I think he's amazing. I love Jey Uso, so I'm going Jey Uso."

Ad

Ad

Jey has lost to Gunther thrice in the past, but will look to get the one important victory over him that will forever change The Yeet Man's career.

Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More