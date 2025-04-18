Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the title match, Roman Reigns sent a message to his cousin.
Reigns will headline Night 1 against Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match. Paul Heyman will corner Punk instead of being in Reigns' corner for the match. This will be the first time in years that The OTC will walk down the aisle at WrestleMania by himself.
Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Reigns wished success and good health to his family members. He briefly discussed Jey's upcoming title match against The Ring General at WrestleMania 41:
"It's good to see him being able to push the ceiling and now he understands me a little bit better. You know, you talk to him after Saturday, you talk to him after this weekend, and he's gonna understand the elevation a little better. He probably already does. I'm sure he's been busy as hell this whole week. I'm just so proud of him. Family is family man, we're gonna have some disagreements, we're gonna butt heads here and there but at the end of the day, I want my family healthy and I want them here a long time being very successful, and that's excatly what he's doing. Yeet!" said Reigns. [from The Pat McAfee live show]
Natalya wants Jey Uso to beat Gunther at WrestleMania 41
Natalya is backing Jey Uso to beat Gunther at WrestleMania 41 and win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, she also praised The Ring General.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya stated this:
"I'm Jey Uso all the way. Although Gunther is a freaking bada**, Jey Uso debuted against The Hart Dynasty, and he's a close personal friend, and I think he's amazing. I love Jey Uso, so I'm going Jey Uso."
Jey has lost to Gunther thrice in the past, but will look to get the one important victory over him that will forever change The Yeet Man's career.
