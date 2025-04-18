Roman Reigns and Jey Uso to win WrestleMania 41 matches, WWE star Natalya predicts (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will be involved in two of the biggest matches of WrestleMania 41 weekend. In an exclusive interview, Natalya predicted that the real-life cousins will leave Las Vegas as winners.
On April 19, Reigns will face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the main event on the first night of WrestleMania 41. Earlier in the show, Uso will attempt to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time when he challenges Gunther for the gold.
Natalya gave her WrestleMania 41 predictions to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter ahead of the two-night event. Asked to choose a winner between Punk, Reigns, and Rollins, the former SmackDown Women's Champion selected The Tribal Chief.
"I'm on Team Roman because I think Roman is a GOAT [greatest of all time]," Natalya said. [3:18 – 3:23]
Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE
Watch the video above to hear Natalya predict several other WrestleMania outcomes. The Queen of Harts also revealed why she is keeping a close eye on Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship defense against Charlotte Flair.
Why Natalya wants Jey Uso to beat Gunther at WrestleMania 41
In 2010, Jey Uso made his WWE main roster debut at the Fatal 4-Way Premium Live Event. He teamed up with Jimmy Uso and Tamina in a losing effort against David Hart Smith, Natalya, and Tyson Kidd.
All these years later, Natalya is proud of Jey Uso's climb to the top and hopes he can finally win a world title at WrestleMania:
"I'm Jey Uso all the way. Although Gunther is a freaking bada**, Jey Uso debuted against The Hart Dynasty and he's a close personal friend, and I think he's amazing. I love Jey Uso, so I'm going Jey Uso." [2:26 – 2:39]
Natalya also gave an insight into how much The Rock helps WWE wrestlers when he appears backstage at events.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.