Natalya reveals how The Rock helps WWE stars backstage (Exclusive)

The Rock has been a board member of WWE's parent company TKO since January 2024. In an exclusive interview, RAW talent Natalya gave an insight into what the 52-year-old is like backstage when he attends WWE shows.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, The Rock cemented his status as one of the most popular performers in WWE history. Over two decades later, the Hollywood star portrays the villainous Final Boss character on WWE television.

It has been widely speculated that The Rock could appear at WrestleMania 41 to continue his storyline with Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya only had good things to say about the WWE icon.

"He better [be at WrestleMania 41]. The Rock is honestly one of the sweetest people. I know he's a bad guy on TV, but he makes time for everyone. Every time I've ever seen Dwayne backstage, he gives everybody a hug. He makes time for everyone. He takes pictures. You can talk to him. You can tell him ideas. He remembers the last time he talked to you." [4:26 – 4:48]

Watch the video above to hear Natalya's WrestleMania 41 predictions. She also disclosed which title she hopes to win after the event.

Natalya received The Rock's help on an upcoming project

Since joining WWE in 2007, Natalya has broken several wrestling world records. The former SmackDown Women's Champion will release her memoir, The Last Hart Beating, on October 28.

Without giving too much away, Natalya hinted that The Great One contributed to her book:

"He's actually doing something very special for me for my book coming up, and when I asked him to do it I was nervous because I was afraid he might not be able to do it. I won't say what it is, but he was like, 'Absolutely, of course.' He was so wonderful, so I hope I see The Rock because I think he is everything that our business is built on, which is really respect. He never forgot his roots, and I love that about him so much." [4:49 – 5:18]

Natalya also explained why she asked to fight at Josh Barnett's GCW Bloodsport XIII ahead of WrestleMania 41 weekend.

