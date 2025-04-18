The Rock will show up at WrestleMania 41 at one crucial moment, veteran explains; Major reason for WWE legend's absence revealed

One of the biggest questions heading into this weekend's WrestleMania is if The Rock will show up and help John Cena make history. A former WWE Superstar believes Rock is going to be there while also explaining his absence following Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

The Final Boss shook The Road to WrestleMania when he tried to recruit Cody Rhodes and make him a Corporate Champion. After The American Nightmare turned down the offer, Cena stepped in and became a villain for the first time in more than two decades.

However, the living legend has not appeared on WWE television since the PLE. Meanwhile, Cena has not explained why he aligned with his former rival as well. In a recent episode of The Stevie Richards Show, 21-time Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards shared the possible reason for Rock's absence and why he's going to be at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas:

"Rock is a very smart worker. He's not going to go international on these RAWs and SmackDowns. He's not going to go week in and week out. The Rock is going to appear when it features The Rock in the biggest impact, in the biggest segment, at the biggest moment to overtake even the guys that are in the ring," Richards said. [From 02:06 to 02:26]

Check out the video below:

If that's the case, then The Final Boss will likely be present in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 41. The WWE Universe is still waiting for an explanation from Rock and Cena regarding their shocking team-up.

The Rock is expected to be present at WrestleMania 41

After The Rock's absence following Bad Blood, there were reports that he wouldn't be available for WrestleMania 41. Those were proven false when The Final Boss rekindled his storyline with Cody Rhodes, which led to the John Cena heel turn.

Rock's absence after that big moment led to more questions about his WrestleMania status. According to WrestleVotes, the expectation backstage is that the WWE legend and Hollywood actor will be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41.

The Brahma Bull also made headlines last week when he wore an NJPW shirt in an Instagram post. There was a lot of speculation about why he did it, with many trying to link it to the rumored signing of stars like Jeff Cobb and Naito.

