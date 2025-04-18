WWE star wants to challenge Tiffany Stratton after WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Tiffany Stratton will defend the SmackDown-exclusive WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 on April 19. Natalya, a former Divas and SmackDown Women's Champion, hopes to enter the title picture in the coming weeks.

Superstars often move shows after WrestleMania events as part of the WWE Draft. Although Natalya is currently assigned to the RAW brand, she could become a SmackDown talent if roster changes take place after WrestleMania 41.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya said she wants to add Stratton to the list of women she has defeated. The Queen of Harts previously beat Flair in five televised singles matches between 2014 and 2018.

"Well, here's the thing, I have a selfish interest in this," Natalya said. "There's a part of me that wants Tiffany to retain as the champion so that I can challenge her and tap her out in the Sharpshooter because you know I've already beaten Charlotte!" [2:03 – 2:17]

Watch the video above to hear Natalya predict Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Gunther vs. Jey Uso, and several other WrestleMania matches.

Natalya previews Jade Cargill vs. Naomi at WrestleMania 41

The first night of WrestleMania 41 will also feature a non-title women's match between SmackDown stars Jade Cargill and Naomi. The two used to be part of a faction with Bianca Belair before Naomi attacked Cargill, turning heel in the process.

Natalya, a former Total Divas cast member with Naomi, hopes her long-time friend secures the win on April 19:

"I would say Naomi. It's Naomi's time to shine. It's Naomi's time to shine. I'm Team Naomi all day long because she's one of my best friends in WWE." [0:44 – 0:55]

Later in the interview, Natalya revealed how WWE legend and TKO board member The Rock helps wrestlers backstage.

