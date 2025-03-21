[PHOTO] Naomi reveals incredible new look after turning heel on SmackDown

Naomi looks incredible after undergoing a massive change in appearance following her heel turn on SmackDown. She's set to shake things up and didn't wait to start as she made an instant impact in Italy.

Ad

This week on the blue brand, Jade Cargill took on Liv Morgan in her return match. While many may have viewed it as a mere warm-up for Cargill, who had never been pinned in her wrestling career, including her time in AEW, things took an unexpectedly shocking turn. Naomi returned and played a direct role in Liv Morgan giving Jade Cargill the first pinfall loss of her career.

You can see just how different Naomi looks after changing her appearance:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

It certainly plays into the darker undertones of her character now that she is a villain. Throughout her career, she has almost always been a beloved figure among WWE fans, whether she was pushed or not.

The new direction that she has taken looks amazing and she managed to deliver a post-match beatdown to Jade, with the two rivals seemingly on a WrestleMania 41 collision course.

Expand Tweet

In case one wondered why Bianca Belair wasn't present, all signs seem to point to the fact that it's no longer her story. Now that Belair is busy with the Women's World Title picture on WWE RAW, this is not her fight anymore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback