[Photo] AEW's attendance crisis just got worse after Dynamite

The attendance on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite raised more concerns for Tony Khan's promotion.

The All Elite Wrestling promotion started off great back in 2019, and in a matter of months managed to become a perfect alternative to the biggest wrestling promotion, WWE. In the next few years, the company showed tremendous growth in the market, and its President and CEO Tony Khan was hailed for his vision.

Even though multiple backstage issues tried to come in the way of AEW's growth, it's still considered the second-biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Meanwhile, it can't be denied that the Jacksonville-based promotion is currently struggling with ticket sales and attendance despite huge PPV buys and decent TV ratings.

As a matter of fact, attendance for the PPV in the year 2023 has been impressive, and the upcoming show, Revolution 2024, has already sold many tickets. However, weekly shows, like Dynamite and Collision, have failed to generate great ticket sales lately.

A disappointing picture from the most recent episode of Dynamite is making rounds on the internet. A Twitter user claimed that AEW managed to distribute only around 2000 tickets in the Enmarket Arena, Savannah, which holds a capacity of over 9000.

Wrestling veteran compared AEW attendance to WCW in 2000

While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio recently, the veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer talked about the low attendance in AEW, comparing it to WCW in 2000.

"You're getting now to WCW 2000. And people hate when I use that term, but they're getting there. And that's a scary place to be. There's a lot of things that they could do, but they haven't. I know that Kosha Irby's in, and this is actually his job, his job is going to be to get this stuff up. And it's way too early to put any blame on him, he just got there."

Only time will tell what measures Tony Khan will take in order to improve his live show attendance.