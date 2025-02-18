PHOTO: AEW's Buddy Matthews and wife WWE star Rhea Ripley show off new matching tattoos

AEW star Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley have showed off their latest new matching tattoos. This was posted on Instagram.

The AEW and WWE stars do not hesitate to show off their love for each other on social media. Buddy publicly comments on Rhea’s matches and vice versa. Recently, it was reported that Rhea Ripley was in Australia to support her husband as he took on Kazuchika Okada.

Rhea posted a series of pictures from their honeymoon on Instagram, and one had a special meaning. Buddy Matthews and his wife showed off their new neck tattoos, which featured Roman numerals representing their wedding date, 23/6/2024.

"Ain’t no Roly-Poly ankles gonna keep us down! Let the honeymoon commence! ❤️☀️," Ripley captioned the post.

Both stars' nice and subtle touch commemorated an important day in their lives so far.

Buddy Matthews was seen limping after Grand Slam

Buddy Matthews was involved in a hard-hitting match at AEW Grand Slam Australia, where he took on Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Title.

Despite putting on a good show, he lost the match, much to the disappointment of the local fans, who were hoping to see the Aussie become the new Continental Champion.

However, the night went from bad to worse for Buddy, who was seen heavily limping after his match. A fan shot a video of the former WWE star making his way to the back, where he was seen walking with a heavy limp.

Although nothing has been officially reported about his injury, his fans hope it is not serious and that Buddy can soon return to the ring. This will be even more crucial for him as Tony Khan has recently been pushing him to become a singles star.

