[Photo] AEW star Abadon looks completely unrecognizable in Halloween outfit

Abadon recently shared a picture on the occasion of Halloween, where they look almost unrecognizable and starkly different than their on-screen character in AEW.

The 31-year-old star is one of the most talented names on All Elite Wrestling's women's roster. They recently challenged Hikaru Shida for the coveted AEW Women's Championship on the October 28th episode of Collision in a Fright Night Fight. Though they fell short of capturing the gold at the show, it was a memorable showcase of Abadon's underexplored talents.

A few hours ago, Abadon took to Twitter to share a picture on the occasion of Halloween, where they dressed in what looks like a wedding gown. As expected, fans flooded the comments section praising their look.

AEW star Abadon was nursing an injury

Fans were ecstatic to see Abadon participate in the four-way match to determine the number one contender for Hikaru Shida's Women's Title on the October 25th episode of Rampage. It was the 31-year-old's first televised match in almost two years. A recent report revealed that their absence was a result of an undisclosed injury.

While The Living Dead Girl didn't walk out with the Women's Title, their stock has definitely increased in the company. They took Hikaru Shida to the limits, and at several points in the match, it looked like Abadon could secure an upset win.

It now remains to be seen if Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling will use The Living Dead Girl more often on TV or if they will become an afterthought again.

