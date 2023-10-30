New details on absence of recently returned AEW star - Reports

Last night's AEW Collision featured a host of segments and matches that were well-received by fans. Among them was a 'Fright Night Fight' for the AEW Women's World Championship between Hikaru Shida and the recently returned Abadon. A new report has revealed details of the latter's long absence from the ring.

Abadon had last wrestled for the Jacksonville-based promotion in June but hadn't had a match on TV since October 2021. The spooky star has long lurked in the shadows of All Elite Wrestling's women's division, most often working on Dark and Dark: Elevation. With both shows canceled, fans have wondered whether the 31-year-old would ever return to television.

A new report from Fightful Select has shed some light on Abadon's absence. According to the report, The Living Dead Girl was out with an undisclosed injury. While they competed in a Texas Casket match for REVOLVER Wrestling earlier this month, they were not cleared to wrestle for AEW until recently.

Fightful noted that it is still unclear why Abadon was not on television for almost a year before the injury occurred.

Abadon picked up a huge win on AEW Rampage

Abadon returned to TV on this past week's episode of Rampage, which was taped after Dynamite on Wednesday. They competed in a four-way match to determine the number one contender for Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's World Championship.

The 31-year-old return was triumphant as they managed to defeat Anna Jay, Skye Blue, and Willow Nightingale for a shot at the top prize in the women's division. Unfortunately, The Living Dead Girl couldn't vanquish Shida on last night's Collision.

Still, it was a huge return for the spooky star, who has been sadly underutilized for several years now. Whether Abadon can keep up their momentum with more television appearances in the near future remains to be seen.

Do you think Abadon can become a major star in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below!