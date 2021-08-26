Photo: AEW star Cash Wheeler provide details on his horrific arm injury

Taking to Twitter earlier today, AEW star Cash Wheeler stated that he felt numbness in his body after his arm ripped open with a hook during the July 28th episode of Dynamite:

"August 28th [sic] I had a hook stab into my arm and rip it open. For almost a month I’ve been dealing with loss of grip strength, loss of feeling/nerve damage, and wondering if this is even worth it anymore. If this is the end, we’re taking a pound of flesh with us," Cash Wheeler wrote.

You can check out the graphic images here.

During the Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR faced Proud and Powerful in a beef-settling match. Many expected the bout to be a stepping stone for either of the teams to move a step closer towards chasing the AEW Tag Team Championships.

As it turns out, the match didn't end the way it was planned due to Cash Wheeler's unfortunate arm injury. Dax Harwood somehow picked up the win after pinning Ortiz with his signature maneuver.

FTR will face Santana and Ortiz in a rematch next week on AEW Dynamite

Cash Wheeler will be back in action next week!

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, emanating from Milwaukee, the company announced a rematch between FTR and Proud & Powerful for their upcoming episode.

FTR delivered an intense promo on Wednesday night, stating that Cash Wheeler has recovered from his injury, and both men are ready to face their arch-rivals next week.

Unfortunately, neither team is competing in the ongoing AEW tag title tournament to determine the next challenger for The Young Bucks at All Out.

However, one could assume that when the feud between FTR and Santana & Ortiz is concluded, one of them could potentially enter into contention for the tag-team titles.

Their upcoming match will be nothing short of an action-packed contest as all men will be aiming to deliver far better than they did in their previous encounter. It remains to be seen whether the FTR will continue their dominance or the Proud & Powerful stands tall this time around.

