[PHOTO] AEW star CM Punk spotted in public again amid ongoing investigation into his backstage scuffle with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk was recently spotted in public, as evident from a Twitter post.

The Best in the World has been embroiled in a messy controversy for the last couple of weeks, ever since his heated comments after All Out caused a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

Punk has been absent from the active AEW scene owing to an injury as well as a suspension handed out to him shortly after the backstage altercation.

An independent investigation has also been put in place to figure out the details of the backstage scuffle. However, a recent report has also claimed that the inquiry has stalled due to threats of legal action.

Amidst all this chaos, a photo of CM Punk emerged online recently, showing him out on a walk. The Best in the World can also be seen wearing an arm brace, confirming his injury reports.

"as soon as I saw the Chicago Cubs hat I knew I saw CM Punk today."

You can check out the photo here:

As of now, there is no timeline for the investigation's conclusion. It remains to be seen whether new facts will come to light in the coming weeks.

CM Punk apparently had a prominent office role backstage before his AEW suspension

A line from Tony Khan himself may be an indication that the Straight Edge Superstar held an office role in the company, apart from his in-ring activity.

During Tony Khan's recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the All Elite president seemingly let it slip that Punk had a role backstage comparable to that of the EVPs in status.

"There’s a lot of people… you’d go, whatever their stuff is. I think there’s specific, even if they’re not working in an office job per se you’d go to like a Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley. And of course, people who are working office jobs like Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and...CM Punk," said Khan. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

With no expected return date for the former AEW World Champion, fans will simply have to stay tuned to see if CM Punk joins the Brand again in the future.

