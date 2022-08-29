Photo: AEW star Matt Hardy spotted with WWE veteran

Matt Hardy recently ran into legendary WWE referee Charles Robinson at the Mad Monster Expo.

Hardy is known for his expansive on-and-off presence in WWE for over a decade. In 2020, he made his debut in All Elite Wrestling. Unsurprisingly, he is familiar with many prominent superstars and personalities from the industry.

On the other hand, Charles Robinson kick-started his career as a referee in WCW in 1997 and continued his duties when the company merged with WWE in the early 2000s.

He has officiated many iconic matches in the McMahon-led company. Robinson also participated in some matches and is considered a veteran referee in the industry.

Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to share an image with the WWE official.

"Great to run into @WWERobinson yesterday. Charles is one of the best human beings in the pro wrestling industry," tweeted Hardy.

Twitter exploded with heartfelt reactions to Matt Hardy with the WWE official

From the mid to late 90s, Matt and his brother Jeff Hardy had become household names in the industry, known for their unique wrestling styles.

The wrestling world shared their reactions to their favorite WWE official with the AEW star, citing them as part of many childhood memories.

One fan hoped for Robinson to jump ship to AEW too:

Jana Walker @matbooprincess @MATTHARDYBRAND @WWERobinson I wish he’d jump ship. He’s one of the best male refs there is imo @MATTHARDYBRAND @WWERobinson I wish he’d jump ship. He’s one of the best male refs there is imo

Some fans referred to him as 'Little Naitch' owing to the WWE referee bearing some resemblance to Hall of Famer Ric Flair:

Another user stated him to be the 'goat':

One user stated that Charles Robinson was an entertaining referee in the ring:

Althea @nyligirl73 @MATTHARDYBRAND @WWERobinson I like his facial expressions in the ring. He's just fun to watch ref a match. @MATTHARDYBRAND @WWERobinson I like his facial expressions in the ring. He's just fun to watch ref a match.

While Jeff is currently unable to compete owing to his arrest a few months ago, Matt Hardy has been participating in singles competition.

With many WWE personalities shifting to AEW in the past few years, would you like to see Charles Robinson become an official in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments.

