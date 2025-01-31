PHOTO: AEW star MJF's girlfriend shares snapshot from couple's recent outing

MJF’s girlfriend, Alicia Atout, has given a glimpse into their private life by sharing a funny picture from their recent outing. It is just as everyone expected.

The former AEW World Champion is one of the most notorious wrestlers in the world and is known to have a very brash attitude. He often showcases this aspect of his persona when portraying his character in the company.

Maxwell's girlfriend, Alicia Atout, who is a backstage personality in AEW, has taken to X/Twitter to share a picture of the two of them from their most recent outing. It showed her with her boyfriend, who does not look happy to be in the picture. She wrote:

“The Micky to my Minnie. Nothing can stop us nowwww ✨😈😇 @The_MJF.”

This is one of the rare occasions she has posted on social media with her partner. It will be interesting to see if he has anything to say about it.

Former WWE writer thinks MJF is hard to hang with

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on Maxwell, stating that it's quite challenging to keep up with him.

While speaking on the recent episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, he talked about how good the former AEW World Champion truly is.

“I think it's really hard to hang with MJF if you're not ready to go with him. I think he's so good on the mic that even though he's selling your stuff, if you're not real sharp with it, he's going to look like he's going a million miles an hour and you're going to look like your car doesn't go that fast.”

He also attested that only stars like CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Will Ospreay have showcased the skills needed to take on the New Jersey native.

