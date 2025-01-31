  • home icon
  • AEW
  • PHOTO: AEW star MJF's girlfriend shares snapshot from couple's recent outing

PHOTO: AEW star MJF's girlfriend shares snapshot from couple's recent outing

By Sujay
Modified Jan 31, 2025 03:30 GMT
MJF (left) and Alicia Atout (right). (Image credits: MJF &amp; Alicia Atout
MJF (left) and Alicia Atout (right). (Image credits: MJF & Alicia Atout's Twitter page)

MJF’s girlfriend, Alicia Atout, has given a glimpse into their private life by sharing a funny picture from their recent outing. It is just as everyone expected.

The former AEW World Champion is one of the most notorious wrestlers in the world and is known to have a very brash attitude. He often showcases this aspect of his persona when portraying his character in the company.

Maxwell's girlfriend, Alicia Atout, who is a backstage personality in AEW, has taken to X/Twitter to share a picture of the two of them from their most recent outing. It showed her with her boyfriend, who does not look happy to be in the picture. She wrote:

also-read-trending Trending
“The Micky to my Minnie. Nothing can stop us nowwww ✨😈😇 @The_MJF.”

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

This is one of the rare occasions she has posted on social media with her partner. It will be interesting to see if he has anything to say about it.

Former WWE writer thinks MJF is hard to hang with

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on Maxwell, stating that it's quite challenging to keep up with him.

While speaking on the recent episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, he talked about how good the former AEW World Champion truly is.

“I think it's really hard to hang with MJF if you're not ready to go with him. I think he's so good on the mic that even though he's selling your stuff, if you're not real sharp with it, he's going to look like he's going a million miles an hour and you're going to look like your car doesn't go that fast.”

He also attested that only stars like CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Will Ospreay have showcased the skills needed to take on the New Jersey native.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी