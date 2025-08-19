Photo: AEW star MJF stuns in jaw-dropping new picture

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 19, 2025 01:50 GMT
MJF is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: MJF
MJF is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: MJF's X handle]

AEW star MJF has always been the talking point in pro wrestling. His feuds are always interesting to fans because he doesn't hold back respect for his opponents. He has always had a great physique, but it seems he's put a lot of effort into it recently.

The former AEW World Champion had a face-to-face encounter with Hangman Page last week. While The Salt of the Earth believed that he would play mind games with The Cowboy, the latter turned the tables and forced him to execute his shot at the AEW World Championship. The duo will now clash at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

MJF recently took to X and claimed he is above everyone else. Maxwell also posted a breathtaking picture of his physique, which has left fans in awe. It seems like he's determined to become a two-time AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door on August 24.

"Forbidden door. Nobody’s on the level of the Devil," he wrote.
AEW star MJF talks highly of himself

The former AEW World Champion has been on a great run. He not only found success in All Elite Wrestling but also in CMLL, where he recently became the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion. He might win another title at Forbidden Door.

The Salt of the Earth recently took to X and claimed that he feels bad about his opponents because he is unbeatable. He also predicted that he would become a two-time champion in London.

"I’m on a godly run right now. I feel bad for all my opps. I’m the most complete pro wrestler in the world. I evoke more emotion than all your favs combined. I’m the greatest wrestler on God's green Earth. Mexico, here I come. Then, London is calling. 2x World Champ," he wrote.
It will be interesting to see what goes down at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
