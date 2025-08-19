Photo: AEW star MJF stuns in jaw-dropping new picture

AEW star MJF has always been the talking point in pro wrestling. His feuds are always interesting to fans because he doesn't hold back respect for his opponents. He has always had a great physique, but it seems he's put a lot of effort into it recently.The former AEW World Champion had a face-to-face encounter with Hangman Page last week. While The Salt of the Earth believed that he would play mind games with The Cowboy, the latter turned the tables and forced him to execute his shot at the AEW World Championship. The duo will now clash at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.MJF recently took to X and claimed he is above everyone else. Maxwell also posted a breathtaking picture of his physique, which has left fans in awe. It seems like he's determined to become a two-time AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door on August 24.&quot;Forbidden door. Nobody’s on the level of the Devil,&quot; he wrote.AEW star MJF talks highly of himselfThe former AEW World Champion has been on a great run. He not only found success in All Elite Wrestling but also in CMLL, where he recently became the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion. He might win another title at Forbidden Door.The Salt of the Earth recently took to X and claimed that he feels bad about his opponents because he is unbeatable. He also predicted that he would become a two-time champion in London.&quot;I’m on a godly run right now. I feel bad for all my opps. I’m the most complete pro wrestler in the world. I evoke more emotion than all your favs combined. I’m the greatest wrestler on God's green Earth. Mexico, here I come. Then, London is calling. 2x World Champ,&quot; he wrote.Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJFLINKI’m on a godly run right now. I feel bad for all my opps. I’m the most complete pro wrestler in the world. I evoke more emotion then all your fav’s combined. I’m the greatest wrestler on gods green earth. Mexico here I come. Then, london is calling. 2x World Champ.It will be interesting to see what goes down at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.