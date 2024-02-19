[Photo] AEW star posts an adorable picture with Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona upon reunion

A top female AEW star shared a picture from the dinner she and her husband had with WWE Superstar Chelsea Green and The Indy God Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

The AEW star in question is Taya Valkyrie. Taya made her All Elite debut last year and currently performs on the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor as well. She also had a brief run in WWE back in 2021. Valkyrie is the other half of Johnny TV (fka John Morrison).

Recently, Taya Valkyrie took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture while at dinner with her husband. They were also joined by Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona. Taya penned down the following caption with the picture:

"🖤 Just two girlies from Victoria BC who married two besties. Man, I missed you @chelseaagreen and you too @themattcardona."

Chelsea Green on whether her husband would return to WWE

Chelsea Green made a surprising WWE return at Royal Rumble 2023. Ever since then, fans have been expecting Chelsea's husband, Matt Cardona to return and join her, as well. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet recently, Green has this to say:

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why, I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall of kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time, it feels crazy that he wouldn’t be." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Meanwhile, Chelsea is having an amazing run in WWE and only time will tell if Matt Cardona will enetually join her somewhere down the line.

Do you think Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) will return to the WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.