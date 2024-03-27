[Photo] AEW star shares a picture with Ronda Rousey amid current absence

An AEW star has shared a picture with Ronda Rousey amid her current absence from the ring. The talent in question is Marina Shafir.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet transitioned to sports entertainment by signing with WWE. She dominated the women's roster and won multiple world championships before departing the promotion in 2023.

Rousey shares a close relationship with Marina Shafir, who is currently signed with AEW. The two women, alongside Jessamyn Duke and Shayna Baszler, were allies in the Triple H-led promotion. Their collaboration continued after the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion left WWE.

Rousey has teamed up with The Problem multiple times on the independent circuit. Their rivalry against ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz spilled from REVOLVER into Ring of Honor. The Rowdy One has not been seen in action since defeating The Fallen Goddess and her Minion on a November 2023 episode of ROH alongside Shafir.

In the midst of Rousey's absence from the squared circle, the 35-year-old Shafir shared a photograph of herself with the former on Instagram. The picture also included Josh Barnett and Masha Slamovich.

Shafir was last seen on AEW television in a losing bout against Ruby Soho on the New Year's Smash 2023 edition of Rampage.

Marina Shafir sent a message to Roderick Strong after his title win at AEW Revolution 2024

Revolution 2024 was one of the most important pay-per-views in the history of All Elite Wrestling. The show was centered around the retirement of Sting, who successfully retained the AEW World Tag Team Titles with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.

Unlike The Icon, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy found himself topped after an intense back-and-forth battle against Roderick Strong. The Messiah of the Backbreaker took The King of Sloth Style to his limit, ultimately defeating him clean.

Strong's victory added more gold to his faction, The Undisputed Kingdom. The former NXT superstar received a congratulatory message from his wife, Marina Shafir, on social media.

Taking to X/Twitter, The SuperNOVA from Moldova shared a two-word reaction to Roderick Strong's title win in the Greensboro Coliseum.

"Looking sharp (kiss emoji) #andnew," wrote Shafir.

Marina Shafir was last seen in action at a show in California on March 24, unsuccessfully teaming with Trish Adora to take on Masha Slamovich and Takumi Iroha.

