Photo: AEW star shows the middle finger to Vince McMahon's Hollywood Walk of Fame star

AEW star Max Caster took to social media to share an interesting photo of himself with Vince McMahon's Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The WWE Chairman has been highly influential in the professional wrestling industry for years. In 2008, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Taking to Twitter, Caster shared a photo of himself flipping the bird at McMahon's star. He also captioned it by writing:

"#MicDrop"

Check out Max Caster's tweet below:

Caster is currently part of one of the hottest tag teams in AEW, The Acclaimed. Alongside his tag team partner Anthony Bowens, the two have recently allied with The Gunn Club.

With Bowens currently injured, Caster is competing as a singles competitor. On the latest edition of AEW Rampage, he faced Dante Martin but couldn't beat him after a back-and-forth clash.

Could Vince McMahon eventually sign AEW star MJF?

While Max Caster is regarded as one of the best up-and-coming stars in AEW, another superstar who's currently the talk of the town is Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

About two months ago, MJF had a heated discussion with Tony Khan, and before Double or Nothing, he no-showed a meet-and-greet event. At the pay-per-view, The Salt of the Earth comprehensively lost to Wardlow.

Wade Keller of PWTorch recently reported that higher-ups in WWE are seemingly willing to offer MJF a lucrative contract.

It has also been noted that Cody Rhodes' portrayal in WWE since his return has played a big role in how his former AEW colleague will be treated.

Keller said:

“A source within WWE with knowledge of MJF’s stature among top WWE management indicates MJF is coveted and would likely be given a lucrative contract offer. In fact, it’s more than one source giving me information that with a big overlap on this. More than one source says that the treatment Cody has received by WWE on and off-air has given him a good impression of how he’d be featured in WWE if he were to make the jump. In other words, if Cody was buried or was given promises that were kept, maybe MJF would be handling this differently,"

It remains to be seen if MJF will sign with WWE once his AEW contract expires or remain in the same promotion.

Edited by Abhinav Singh