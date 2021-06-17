Photo: AEW teases the debut of new Championship title on Dynamite

For a while, rumors have been circling that AEW is planning to introduce a new Championship title on Dynamite.

The rumors seem accurate as the company recently teased the possibility of introducing a new title. Last night, the company posted close-up shots of the new championship belt on its official Twitter handle.

Judging by the comments, fans are speculating that the company will launch a women's tag team title. Others are rooting for a new Trios Championship. The possibility of new replica title belts could also be in the works.

However, the Trios belt makes the most sense right now, based on how frequently AEW books Trios matches every week.

In December last year, AEW President Tony Khan stated that there are a lot of Trios teams, and the company could introduce a new Trios title somewhere down the line:

“If it happens [a Trios title gets introduced], it will most likely be in 2021,” Khan said during a media call. “I’ve been seriously thinking about it. I think there’s a lot of momentum for it, we have a lot of great trios teams."

But this is all speculation at the moment. Fans will have to wait to find out which belt will be introduced on Dynamite.

The new title could present AEW stars a new opportunity at stardom

The idea of introducing a new title sounds great since AEW has a stacked roster. The women's tag team championship may not do much good considering the few female tag teams.

However, many factions compete in Trios matches with nothing at stake each week. Teams like Dark Order and Matt Hardy with the private party can make the most of such a championship. A Trios belt will also grab the audience's interest in multiple tag matches.

AEW could hold a tournament to determine the inaugural champions. There are endless possibilities the company can pursue from here.

Which title do you think will be introduced on AEW Dynamite? Do you think it's a great idea to add another title belt? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Vishal Kataria