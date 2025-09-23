Photo: AEW veteran Sting looks nearly unrecognizable in viral picture

AEW legend Sting was one of the most decorated names the promotion had to offer. He hung up his boots in early 2024 at Revolution. He made a few appearances in the company and also signed a legends deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Icon's last appearance took place at 2024 All In, where he rescued Darby Allin from Jack Perry and The Young Bucks.The former AEW World Tag Team Champion also revealed that 2025 will be his last year doing meet-and-greets with his face paint on. He is currently meeting fans with his white-colored hair and beard. A recent photo has also caught fans' attention and has been making the rounds on social media.Sting took a picture with the ROH name Paul Walter Hauser. Shockingly, The Vigilante didn't have any face paint on and therefore looked very different, along with his beard.Check out the photo below:AEW veteran Sting discussed his retirement runThe former AEW World Tag Team Champion pulled out all the stops during his last few matches. He took risky bumps from long distances and heights.While speaking on ScreenRant, the legend revealed that he wanted fans to remember his contributions and therefore left everything in the ring. He also expressed gratitude for everyone's support.“I didn’t want fans thinking I was just phoning it in. I wanted them to say, ‘Wow, he’s going full throttle all the way to the end.’ And that’s exactly what I did. Diving off balconies, going through tables—it was fun! Being surrounded by all that young talent made it even more special. It was an amazing run, and I’m incredibly thankful for it,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see when The Icon will make his one-off return in the future. Fans have been waiting to see Darby Allin and him reunited once again.