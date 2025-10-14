Photo: AEW veteran Sting reunites with former partner

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 14, 2025 00:40 GMT
Sting is a former AEW champion [Image credit: WWE.com]

AEW legend Sting recently bumped into a former tag team companion during an event. The Vigilante has been a major star in All Elite Wrestling, WWE, and WCW. He retired in the Jacksonville-based promotion last year as one-half of the reigning World Tag Team Champions. Despite hanging up his boots, he is still doing meet and greets with the fans and recently met a familiar face.

The Icon had a storied WCW run. Kevin Nash was one of his bitter rivals during his time in the promotion. The two legends had insane chemistry in the ring. Not only did the duo stand across the ring, but they also tagged together several times between 1998 and 1999. They also worked as tag team partners during their TNA tenure.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champions, Sting and Kevin Nash, were recently seen together at Scotland's Comic-Con. A photo of the two was shared on Instagram by For The Love of Wrestling handle, and Sting was tagged.

Check out their photograph in the post below:

Kevin Nash reveals why he didn't attend Sting's final match

The Icon teamed up with Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks in his retirement bout at Revolution 2024.

The match was extremely special, and his sons were also part of it. Veterans like Ric Flair, Lex Luger, and Ricky Steamboat were present to witness. However, many fans raised their eyebrows as Kevin Nash didn't attend his friend's grand farewell in All Elite Wrestling.

While speaking last year on Kliq This, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion claimed that neither WWE nor Triple H had anything to do with his absence during Revolution 2024, as he chose to do what was right.

''It had nothing to do with Triple H. It had nothing to do with me being a WWE guy. It had everything to do with [the fact] that I know what’s right for me. I know what’s right for the match. I know what’s right for the evening. In my opinion, I did exactly what I thought was right, which was [to] stay the fu** at home,” Nash said.

It will be interesting to see when the Vigilante will make his next appearance in AEW.

