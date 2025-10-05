PHOTO: Bayley spotted with absent AEW star 

WWE superstar Bayley has recently been spotted in a photograph alongside an AEW fan-favorite. The latter, Danhausen, has not been seen in the Tony Khan-led promotion in well over a year and a half.
The Role Model is widely acknowledged to be one of the Stamford-based company's most skilled and accomplished competitors currently. As of late, she has had her sights set on the Women's Intercontinental Championship, a belt she unfortunately failed to capture from Lyra Valkyria and later from fellow Horsewoman Becky Lynch. She also teamed with Lyra in an unsuccessful bid for The Judgement Day's WWE Women's Tag Team Titles this past July, and is currently feuding with the faction's members, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.
Bayley was recently in attendance at an independent wrestling show organized by Big Time Wrestling, which incidentally featured multiple AEW names, including QT Marshall, World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs, and Danhausen. The former WWE Women's Champion took to her Instagram story a few hours earlier to post a photograph of herself alongside the "Very Nice, Very Evil" star.
Check out a screenshot of the picture BELOW:
Danhausen has been missing from AEW programming since Worlds End 2023, where he unsuccessfully participated in a battle royal for a future shot at the TNT Championship.
What has Danhausen been up to while on hiatus in AEW?
Danhausen has not wrestled a single match in All Elite Wrestling since December 2023. Although he did compete against and beat Brandon Cutler in a February, 2024 taping of Ring of Honor, he has not been featured on the Jacksonville-based company's television programming for almost two years. During his ongoing hiatus, the face-painted star has been plying his trade on the indies, across promotions such as GCW, The Wrestling Revolver, Glory Pro and WSW, to name a few examples.
It was reported earlier this year that AEW had added injury time to Danhausen's contract, thereby extending it, even though the Michigan-native supposedly wanted to part ways with the company.
