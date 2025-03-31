Photo: Bayley spotted wearing top AEW star's merch

WWE is currently on its Europe Tour, and it looks like a top AEW star has captured Bayley's attention. The Role Model was recently spotted wearing her merchandise.

Kris Statlander has been part of the AEW roster since the company's inception in 2019. She has been a prominent feature in the women's division and even captured the TBS Championship. She is still frequently seen on television and has featured in many key storylines. She is currently feuding with Megan Bayne. It appears that even Bayley is a fan of her.

Recently, a picture of The Role Model has been circulating on the internet, where she can be seen wearing Kris Statlander's merchandise.

Check out the picture here:

Bayley was recently stuck in a gym during WWE's European tour

Bayley has been one of the top stars on the WWE roster for quite some time now. She has been part of some of the biggest moments in the company's history over the years. Despite being a top star, his position for WrestleMania 41 is still unknown.

However, she was still part of WWE's Europe tour that kicked off a few weeks ago. During the tour, The Role Model found herself stuck in a gym in Glasgow, Scotland.

The former Women's Champion took this opportunity to have an interactive Q&A session with her fans. She also took to social media to let the fans know how she felt while she was stranded in the gym. Luckily, she was able to get out safely after an hour.

"After an hour of being stuck in da middle of nowhere, alone and afraid and shaking in my boots for 1 hour….I’ve been saved."

Check out her post here:

It's good that The Role Model was able to make it out of the gym safely and continue her European tour. It will be interesting to see if she will be involved at WrestleMania this year.

