Bayley claims she was "afraid and alone" amid WWE's European Tour 

Bayley is part of WWE's Europe Tour which is ongoing at present. Ahead of RAW's trip to Scotland tomorrow night, The Role Model updated her social media account to claim that she was stuck in a gym in Glasgow.

The former WWE Women's Champion noted that she was stranded in the middle of nowhere for more than an hour, where she was alone, afraid, and shaking in her boots before she was finally rescued.

While stranded in the gym in Glasgow, Bayley took part in a Q&A session where she was able to chat with the WWE Universe. She took to X (fka Twitter) today to share her experience and let the fans know how she felt during the incident.

You can check out her tweet below:

Bayley is expected to be part of RAW's episode tomorrow night, as she continues her story with Lyra Valkyria. The Women's Intercontinental Champion has already challenged Bayley to step up for her title and that could happen in the coming weeks as WWE's Europe Tour reaches the United Kingdom.

Bayley could walk into WrestleMania 41 as the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion

Bayley could challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship ahead of WrestleMania 41 since Lyra Valkyria has already set up a match with the veteran after successfully defending her title against Ivy Nile on the March 3 edition of the red brand.

If Bayley is able to win the Intercontinental Championship then it all but guarantees that she will be part of this year's Show of Shows. The Role Model has been part of numerous WrestleMania events throughout her career, but it is unclear what part she will play in this year's PLE with only a few weeks to go until the biggest event of the year.

The WrestleMania 41 match card has been taking shape over the past few weeks, with Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns being finalized on the latest edition of SmackDown. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest has also been teased and could finally be made official soon.

