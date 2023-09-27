[Photo] Big E shares a picture with popular AEW star amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Big E recently shared a very random encounter he had at the airport. He ran into AEW star Dante Martin, who is known as one-half of the tag team Top Flight.

Dante Martin has been a figure who has received a lot of opportunities to perform in AEW despite not winning any titles so far. He has gotten to challenge for the AEW World Championship, AEW World Trios Titles, and the ROH Tag Team Titles. When his brother was sidelined, he began a singles run of his own. He has been sidelined since April 2023 after breaking his ankle during the Supercard of Honor event.

Big E, who has also been absent from WWE due to a neck injury, posted a picture of himself and Dante Martin on his Instagram story. This was a random encounter between the two superstars who coincidentally ran into one another, so the former WWE Champion wanted to commemorate the meetup by tagging the AEW star in his story.

Check out the screenshot of Big E's Instagram story below:

" A blessed random airport meetup!" Big E shared.

Big E's Instagram story

Big E shares heartfelt message to Dolph Ziggler following his release from WWE

Big E recently posted a heartfelt message to his previous mentor Dolph Ziggler, after The Showoff was shockingly included in the list of the recent WWE releases a few days ago.

When he made his debut in the main roster, the former NXT Champion stood alongside Dolph Ziggler, as he was also part of his entourage when The Showoff won numerous titles, including when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become World Heavyweight Champion.

Check out Big E's tweet below:

"I was so immensely fortunate to start my time on the main roster next to @HEELZiggler. I learned so many lessons about this craft by watching and listening. One of the smoothest workers I’ve ever been in the ring with. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, Zig Man."

Expand Tweet

Currently, The New Day member is sidelined, but he still feels optimistic that he will be able to make an in-ring return somewhere along the road, and hopefully, that becomes the case, and he returns back to form.

What action would you want to see from Big E once he makes his WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.