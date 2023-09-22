Big E pens an emotional message to Dolph Ziggler after his WWE release

WWE star Big E recently took to Twitter to send an emotional message to Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler was released by WWE alongside a host of other superstars who were let go by the promotion. His release marked the end of a two-decade stint in the company.

Taking to Twitter, Big E explained how fortunate he was to start on the main roster next to Ziggler, with whom he formed an alliance several years ago. He concluded his message by thanking Ziggler.

"I was so immensely fortunate to start my time on the main roster next to @HEELZiggler. I learned so many lessons about this craft by watching and listening. One of the smoothest workers I’ve ever been in the ring with. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, Zig Man." wrote Big E

In 2012, Big E made his main roster debut, attacking John Cena and aligning with AJ Lee in the process. Shortly afterward, he became the enforcer of Lee's on-screen boyfriend, Ziggler.

The 37-year-old was also in Ziggler's corner when he won the World Heavyweight Championship by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Alberto Del Rio.

Dolph Ziggler was part of the WWE for almost two decades

Dolph Ziggler signed with the WWE back in 2004. During the initial phase of his career, he was a part of The Spirit Squad.

Ziggler quickly transitioned into one of the best singles wrestlers in the company. He went on to capture the Intercontinental Championship on six separate occasions.

The Showoff also held the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the United States Championship, and is a former Money in the Bank briefcase winner.

Ziggler's last championship win in WWE was when he captured the NXT Championship in 2022.

