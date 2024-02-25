[Photo] Braun Strowman pays heartfelt tribute to The Wyatt Family amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently paid tribute to his former faction, The Wyatt Family, by sharing a heartfelt story on his social media.

The Wyatt Family will undoubtedly go down as one of the most formidable factions in professional wrestling history. The group was introduced when the late Bray Wyatt aligned himself with the late Luke Harper, also known as Brodie Lee, and Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard, a decade ago. Braun Strowman was also announced as another member of the faction later on.

The stable began breaking down when Luke Harper left WWE and joined AEW under the name, Brodie Lee. Meanwhile, after the unfortunate demise of both Lee and Bray Wyatt, The Wyatt Family would forever live on in fans' memories. As a matter of fact, fans are still buying the merchandise of the iconic faction.

Taking to his Instagram story, Braun Strowman, who has been absent from WWE TV for quite some time, shared a story of a fan showcasing his "The Wyatt Family" action figures. While doing so, Strowman seemingly paid tribute to his former faction.

You can check out a screengrab of Braun Strowman's Instagram story below:

Screengrab of Braun Strowman's Instagram story.

What the future has in store for The Monster Among Men remains to be seen.

Braun Strowman recently teased his WWE return

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has not been seen in action for a while now. He had to undergo neck fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae and is still not medically cleared to compete.

Strowman recently took to Instagram to apparently tease his return to the Stamford-based promotion, posting a video of his medical treatment.

"Dry needle with electrical stimulation hurts like hell!!!!! A little pain now for a better life later is worth it though. The #Monster ‘s coming!!!!! Bigger Faster Stronger Meaner!!!! #recovery #rehab #pain #gain #weComing #ImHere," Braun Strowman shared.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Only time will tell when Strowman will be finally cleared to return to in-ring action and what Triple H has in store for him as far as the creative plans go.

Do you miss Braun Strowman on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below!