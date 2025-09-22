  • home icon
Photo: Britt Baker spotted with popular AEW name after missing All Out 2025

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 22, 2025 02:40 GMT
Britt Baker is on a hiatus [Image Credit: AEW's Facebook page]
Britt Baker is on a hiatus [Image Credit: AEW's Facebook page]

AEW star Britt Baker hasn't appeared in the Jacksonville-based promotion for over 10 months. Despite being healthy, she has been on the sidelines. Her contract with the company has a long remaining term. While rumors and reports have claimed that WWE is very interested in signing the former AEW Women's World Champion, things have been quiet for a while.

All Out: Toronto saw the return of several stars. Jack Perry, Eddie Kingston, and PAC returned to the promotion after a long absence. Orange Cassidy will probably return this Wednesday on Dynamite. Many were also expecting Baker to make her much-anticipated comeback, but she didn't.

The former AEW Women's World Champion recently shared a photo with All Elite Wrestling performer Paul Walter Hauser on Instagram.

Take a look at the screenshot of her story below:

Britt Baker and Paul Walter Hauser were recently seen together [via Baker&#039;s Instagram story]
Britt Baker and Paul Walter Hauser were recently seen together [via Baker's Instagram story]

Hauser also made a handful of appearances for AEW and its sister promotion ROH, most recently at Death Before Dishonor 2025, where he went to war with QT Marshall.

Tony Khan talks about rumors of Britt Baker's AEW exit

A rumor circulated a few months ago about Baker, claiming she wanted to be released by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While speaking on the All In: Texas media call, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that he never talked to Britt about leaving AEW.

“I’ve never had a conversation about Britt Baker departing AEW. I like Britt, a lot, and I think one thing we’ve done really well with AEW is build a tight-focused show around a really strong roster, and it’s been very consistent, and I think we’ve really had a very, very good year of pay-per-view and TV, and absolutely, there are some people that have not been featured," he said.
It will be interesting to see when the former AEW Women's World Champion makes her return to the promotion.

