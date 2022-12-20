[Photo] Britt Baker spotted with popular WWE RAW personality

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently shared a picture with popular RAW personality, WWE ring announcer Mike Rome.

Mike Rome signed with WWE six years ago. He started as a ring announcer for NXT and was also occasionally a backstage interviewer. A year later, he made his main roster debut in a segment interviewing the Irresistible Force Nia Jax. Rome has also been pulling double duty, working on Monday and Friday nights. He is currently the full-time ring announcer for the Red Brand.

Ahead of the Monday Night show, the former AEW Women's Champion shared a picture on her Instagram story with the ring announcer. It is to be noted that Baker has a good relationship with WWE, especially when her boyfriend, Adam Cole, was working in NXT.

Britt Baker and WWE personality Mike Rome

Mike Rome replied to Baker's post via his Instagram story.

"So nice to see you," Mike Rome said.

Mike Rome replied to Britt Baker's message

Britt Baker got squashed by Nia Jax on WWE RAW

The Role Model had been wrestling on the independent circuit before signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion. She rose to stardom in AEW. After building herself and the women's division, Baker won the women's title, defeating one of the longest-reigning champions of the promotion, Hikaru Shida.

It is not well-known to many wrestling fans that she wrestled on WWE RAW once upon a time. In 2016, the former AEW Women's Champion had a one-on-one match against former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax.

Britt Baker was referred to as a local competitor, and the Irresistible Force made easy work of her. The overall match was one-sided, as Baker hardly got any offense in before she lost the match.

The AEW star is set to team up with Jamie Hayter to take on Saraya and a mystery partner.

