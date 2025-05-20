Photo: Charlotte Flair spotted with ex-AEW star before WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair was spotted with a former AEW star before WWE RAW. This was unexpected and something that will get the fans talking.

Flair is down in her character arc right now after she lost her match against Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 last month. She is currently in talks with Alexa Bliss, and the two are showing hints of forming a team together.

The daughter of Ric Flair looks like she needs a pep talk, and she recently caught up with a former AEW manager in Arn Anderson. The legend is famously known for managing the likes of Cody Rhodes in AEW and was hugely successful.

After Flair met up with Arn Anderson, the WWE Hall of Famer uploaded a photo of the moment on X/Twitter:

“Got a pleasant surprise visit yesterday. @MsCharlotteWWE popped in for the day! @BrockAndersonnn”

Charlotte Flair sheds light on personal struggles

Charlotte Flair recently opened up about her divorce from Andrade and spoke out about how everything else that followed has affected her and left her exposed.

In a recent interview with People, Charlotte Flair said:

“I’ve felt a bit exposed. I think a weight has been lifted off my shoulders because ‘Charlotte’ had to be so perfect and pristine all the time and people couldn't separate the character and who I am in real life. So, getting all these things that have been really hard for me off of my chest, like, ‘This is who I am, accept me.’ It feels like I don’t have to — not necessarily hide — but I’m not worrying about, you know, ‘What’s going to happen today?’ Or in an interview, ‘Are they going to ask me and I’l have to pivot to something else?’ It’s like, this is the authentic me. And it feels really good.”

It is great to see her open up about her struggles and embrace them and try to be a better person.

