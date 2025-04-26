  • home icon
  Charlotte Flair is "exposed", she explains, in heartbreaking confession after divorce

Charlotte Flair is "exposed", she explains, in heartbreaking confession after divorce

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 26, 2025 01:05 GMT
The star has spoken (Credit: WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair has made a heartbreaking confession after talking about her divorce. The star has confessed that she felt "exposed."

The star has drawn shots from among WWE supporters and Nia Jax in the recent controversial Roast of WrestleMania.

Charlotte Flair admitted in her interview with People that she felt exposed after she spoke about herself. However, this was not necessarily a bad thing. In a way, a weight had been lifted off her, and while Flair had to be perfect all the time, she herself was not in real life.

“I’ve felt a bit exposed. I think a weight has been lifted off my shoulders because ‘Charlotte’ had to be so perfect and pristine all the time and people couldn't separate the character and who I am in real life," she said.

Charlotte Flair said that talking about this part of herself was difficult, and asking fans to accept her for who she was was incredibly difficult. But The Queen said she was no longer worrying about what would happen that day. She was now feeling good.

"So, getting all these things that have been really hard for me off of my chest, like, ‘This is who I am, accept me.’ It feels like I don’t have to — not necessarily hide — but I’m not worrying about, you know, ‘What’s going to happen today?’ Or in an interview, ‘Are they going to ask me and I’l have to pivot to something else?’ It’s like, this is the authentic me. And it feels really good," Flair noted. [H/T People]
Now that the WWE star is bringing out a different side of herself, fans will have to wait and see what's next.

Edited by Angana Roy
