Photo: Chris Jericho breaks character and disguises himself as a popular face-painted AEW star 

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently broke character and cosplayed as Dan Hausen.

Jericho has had numerous gimmick changes during his 33-year wrestling career. His most notable gimmicks are The Lionheart, Y2J, The Wizard, The Painmaker, and his latest run as The Ocho.

The former ROH World Champion started a unique wrestling event back in 2018. It was the first-ever wrestling event to take place in moving waters. He named it Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea.

On February 2nd, 2023, the fourth edition of the Wrestling Rager began. The event comes to an end on February 6th. Some top wrestlers featured on the Cruise are Sammy Guevara, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, TBS Champion Jade Cargill, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, and many more.

The guest host of the event was the 'Very Good' Danhausen. The Ocho Chris Jericho decided to have some fun of his own during the Cruise as he dressed up just like the 'Very Good' star for the main event on the final night. One fan shared a photo of the former AEW World Champion via Twitter.

Check out the picture of 'Jericho Hausen' below.

"The Hausen appreciation society," the fan tweeted.

A WWE Hall of Famer assisted Chris Jericho and Dan Hausen in the main event of the Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager

It was announced back in December that The Ocho will be teaming up with Danhausen in the main event of the wrestling rager. The tag team wrestled The Gunn Club.

Chris Jericho Cruise @jericho_cruise The Wizard himself will join forces with Danhausen. That's right! Chris Jericho AND Danhausen will unite to battle it out in the ring against ...The Gunns. Who'll come out on top? Guess you better book to find out... BREAKING NEWS!The Wizard himself will join forces with Danhausen. That's right! Chris Jericho AND Danhausen will unite to battle it out in the ring against ...The Gunns. Who'll come out on top? Guess you better book to find out... chrisjerichocruise.com BREAKING NEWS! 🚨 The Wizard himself will join forces with Danhausen. That's right! Chris Jericho AND Danhausen will unite to battle it out in the ring against ...The Gunns. Who'll come out on top? Guess you better book to find out... chrisjerichocruise.com 🍀 https://t.co/GlaIuZSbGX

The newly formed tag team emerged victorious, but not without some assistance. Current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan played a role in Team Jericho Hausen's win.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has reported that the fifth edition of The Jericho Wrestling Cruise will commence on January 26, 2024.

Would you like to see Chris Jericho and Danhausen team up in AEW programming? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

