Photo: CM Punk breaks Twitter by meeting the "crying" fan from his AEW debut 

CM Punk recently met and interacted with the fan who famously shed tears during the former WWE star's return to pro-wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

Punk's AEW debut was an incredibly emotional moment for many fans, including the star himself. One fan in particular didn't hold back and openly cried tears of joy upon seeing Punk walk down the entrance ramp.

The cameras captured the moment, and it became one of the most talked-about parts of the segment. AEW seems to have tracked the fan and provided him VIP access, thanks to which he also got to meet the former WWE Champion.

The fan sported an "AEW All Access" T-shirt, indicating he might have gotten the opportunity to meet other AEW stars as well. Check out the picture of the fan posing with Punk below.

CM Punk met up with the crying CM Punk fan, this is why I love wrestling.

A few days back, Punk spoke about people trolling the fan for being vulnerable. The Straight Edge Superstar recalled that he has cried at many sporting events, and even while watching Marvel movies.

Punk added that there was nothing wrong with the fan genuinely displaying emotions, and said trolling him would mean making fun of Punk himself.

CM Punk is gearing up for his second match in AEW

After earning widespread praise for his performance at All Out 2021, Punk is now gearing up for his second match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. On the September 22nd show, Punk will battle one of AEW's most promising young talents, Powerhouse Hobbs.

The feud between the Second City Saint and Team Taz reached boiling point on this week's AEW Dynamite when Hobbs and Hook brutally attacked Punk, putting him through the announce table. It remains to be seen if the former WWE superstar will have it easy against Hobbs next week, or will the youngster push him to the limits.

What do you make of CM Punk personally meeting the fan who cried at his debut? Do you see Punk losing his first match in AEW next week?

