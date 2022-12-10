PHOTO: CM Punk looks back on hilarious adventure with popular AEW star from a year ago

Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk has not been seen in the promotion since early September. While the rumor mill is still spinning on whether he will return to the Tony Khan-led company, the star has been reminiscing about his time there. The Straight Edge Savior shared via his social media a funny encounter with Danhausen.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World returned to professional wrestling in 2021 when he signed with All Elite Wrestling. His first appearance was on Rampage in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Since then, CM Punk has had a lot of great moments and a few not-so-great moments within the promotion. The two-time AEW World Champion recently took to his Instagram to share some fond memories. He posted on his Instagram story about the time he had an encounter with Danhausen in an airport.

It was a funny scenario. Apparently, Danhausen cursed Punk's soft drink, leading to The Best in the World injuring his foot. He warned the masses that the curse was real and to never make fun of it.

Check out some screenshots from his Instagram story below.

CM Punk hangs out with the 'Very Nice' Danhausen

All was going well until Danhausen cursed CM Punk

Danhausen's curse resulted in The Best in the World's foot injury?

Danhausen turned 'Very Evil' at AEW Full Gear

The Very Nice Danhausen has been away from television for several weeks. During his absence, he teased a change in persona via Twitter.

During the Full Gear pay-per-view Zero Hour show, a 10-man tag team match took place. The match was between QT Marshall's The Factory and the team of The Best Friends, Rocky Romero, and a mystery fifth partner.

The fifth partner was revealed to be Danhausen. He was no longer a Babyface but was Very Evil. He helped The Best Friends pick up the win as well.

