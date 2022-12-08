PHOTO: CM Punk posts cryptic image with legendary IMPACT wrestling star amidst rumors of AEW departure

The self-proclaimed Best in the World CM Punk has been away from AEW television since the infamous 'Brawl-Out' incident following the All Out pay-per-view. The two-time world champion shared a couple of pictures on his social media account with Impact star Mickie James.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World is currently injured. He suffered the injury during his championship match against Jon Moxley at the All Out pay-per-view. While recovering from injury and being suspended from Tony Khan's promotion, he has moved back to his former role at Cage Fury Fighting as a commentator.

There are several rumors that Tony Khan is looking to buy out the rest of Punk's contract, and as a result, the multi-time WWE Champion may return to the Triple H-led promotion.

The two-time AEW World Champion has seemingly teased fans that he may soon return to WWE. He shared a picture with six-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James. The picture was of the two walking down the entrance ramp following one of his matches on WWE RAW. Another picture that CM Punk posted was of his time during WWE.

Mickie James reacts to CM Punk's Instagram story

Following CM Punk's Instagram story, multi-time Women's Champion Mickie James replied to his story with a heartfelt message.

"The memories fade like. If I could go back in time... I wouldn't change a thing. @cmpunk ❤️ #babies," Mickie James said.

6-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James

Punk and James were in a relationship prior to signing with WWE. Both stars worked together in Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA). James signed with the Stamford-based promotion a couple of years before the two-time AEW World Champion.

During an interview on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, James revealed that both she and Punk were set to debut in WWE at the same time, but later those plans were dropped.

Do you think The Best in the World will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

