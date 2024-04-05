Photo: CM Punk spotted with current AEW Superstar following his comments against Tony Khan

CM Punk's controversial comments on the interview with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour will be spoken about all weekend and beyond. However, there's one picture of the former and two-time AEW World Champion doing the rounds of the internet, that photo has him supposedly having a quiet time in a restaurant with a wrestler currently signed with AEW.

That wrestler is none other than Danhausen, away from AEW programming for a while. Fans are already wondering if he's the next big name from the Jacksonville-based company planning to switch. Punk and Danhausen are good friends. and have maintained the friendship even after the Voice of the Voiceless left AEW. They routinely connect via their social media accounts.

See the picture:

Danhausen has earlier worked with ROH from 2019 to 2021. He made his AEW debut in 2022 and has been with the wrestling promotion until now. He was involved in a feud that saw him partner with HOOK and defeat Nese and Sterling. He has allied himself with Orange Cassidy and is part of Best Friends.

His last match in AEW was in December 2023, a Battle Royale for the AEW TNT Title, he was pitted against Action Andretti, Alex Reynolds, Angelo Parker, Bryan Keith, Christopher Daniels, Dalton Castle Darius Martin, Johnny TV, John Silver, Kip Sabian, Lance Archer and other members of the AEW roster. Killswitch finally won the match at AEW: World's End Zero Hour.

With Danhausen being away from programming for so long, fans wonder when, and if he'll return to AEW.

Eric Bischoff agrees with CM Punk's comments about Tony Khan

Tony Khan has several detractors in the business, and CM Punk's interview has given more content for them to speak out on. WWE legend Eric Bischoff is no big fan of AEW and has repeatedly castigated Khan for various aspects of the program.

Things came to a head when Khan made a castigating comment on a post that was a rumor about Bischoff's podcast, 83 Weeks shutting down. That seems to have started a fresh new feud between the two:

"When I sat down last night and watched it, what was I gonna say other than, 'Yep, been talking about that for 3 years.' Now I don't have any perspective on what Tony's like backstage. I've got a brief glimpse which doesn't really tell you anything... You also look at like I say, some of the things we've seen over the last couple of years. The Punk situation is probably the most obvious, that's lack of leadership." [From 42:13 to 43:42]

He continued:

"After the CM Punk interview, I'm way more convinced that I would never want to put myself through that kind of drama. It's interesting because Punk has a much more neat perspective than I do. I've walked through the building twice during the production and had a brief impression but Punk was there for a few months so interesting comments but not surprised." [From 43:51 to 44:20]

Seems TK is having some issues maintaining and creating relationships in the business, especially after the CM Punk controversy.

