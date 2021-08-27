Photo: Daniel Bryan shows off his new look

Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) is now sporting a new look with a ponytail.

Daniel Bryan has kept a low profile ever since his WWE contract expired earlier this year. He last wrestled on the April 30th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, losing to Universal Champion Roman Reigns and getting banished from the blue brand of WWE. Soon, reports emerged that Bryan's contract with the promotion had expired, and he had not signed a new one.

Daniel Bryan's wife Brie Bella recently shared some adorable pictures of the two of them. The former WWE Champion can be seen sporting a new look with a ponytail and short hair on the sides in these pictures. You can see Brie Bella's post below.

Daniel Bryan looks set to be All Elite soon

Daniel Bryan has had a very interesting 2021 so far. He main evented Night Two of WrestleMania 37 where he challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns alongside the winner of the 2021 Royal Rumble match, Edge. Bryan, however, was not able to win that match. Less than a month later, he had his last match for the promotion, following which his contract expired.

The general expectation initially was that Daniel Bryan would sign with WWE again and possibly appear on another brand. However, things have taken a completely different turn over the last few months. All signs and reports are pointing towards Daniel Bryan, or Bryan Danielson, joining All Elite Wrestling soon.

Last week, AEW Rampage saw the massive return of CM Punk to professional wrestling. On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk almost confirmed that Daniel Bryan will be appearing in AEW soon. During his promo, when fans started "Yes" chants, the former WWE Champion claimed that fans will have to wait a bit more for that.

"That's someone else's schtick and you might need to be a bit more patient for that", said CM Punk.

.@CMPunk posted a picture of him and Daniel Bryan on his IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/LdlMAynqCf — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 26, 2021

Daniel Bryan appearing for All Elite Wrestling seems more like a "when" than an "if" question at this point. How major of a signing would that be for the promotion!

