Photo: Darby Allin gets a new tattoo on his forehead

AEW star Darby Allin has recently made headlines this weekend for getting a new tattoo.

Allin, who's known for his high-risk style and unique persona, appeared at a Nitro Circus event to attempt an audacious tricycle backflip stunt. Unfortunately, for the 30-year-old, he didn't stick the landing, and crashed directly onto his already-injured shoulder, when he failed to complete the backflip.

The former TNT Champion had suffered a shoulder injury at WrestleDream during a match against Christian Cage in a two out of three falls match.

But what's interesting is that Allin made headlines this weekend for getting a new face tattoo. Prior to the stunt, Nitro Circus shared photos of his arrival at the event, where Darby Allin was seen sporting his new face tattoo.

Check out Allin's new face tattoo below:

From the picture, it is evident that the tattoo features a spectral skeleton hand that starts from his jaw, wraps around his ear, and ends up on the left side of his forehead.

It will be interesting to see how fans respond to his new tattoo, especially after former AEW star Cody Rhodes received backlash for his neck tattoo.

AEW star Nick Wayne reveals why he betrayed Darby Allin

At WrestleDream, Nick Wayne cost Darby Allin his match against Christian Cage for the TNT Championship, when he attacked Allin with the title, resulting in his loss.

On the 7th edition of Collision, while delivering an intense promo, Wayne revealed the reason why he attacked Allin.

“I've known Darby ever since I was 8 years old. He is like the older brother I never had. And then one day in 2015, you just got up and left. For all those years, when I was 10 and 11 years old, I always wondered when was Darby gonna come back. When is Darby gonna reach out to me again. I did this on my own, it felt like I was in the shadow of Darby Allin. It was always Nick Wayne and Darby Allin. Just like it was always Adam and Christian Cage.” (0.00-0.27)

He continued:

“Darby Allin, for all that time you've abandoned me, I knew the best way to get back at you. From all that missing time you left me, was to join your biggest enemy, Christian Cage. And in just one week, this last week, I've been under Christian Cage’s learning tree; I realized that he’s the father figure I've always needed. And because you weren't there for me, I don't need to be there for you.” (0.30-0.55)

Since then, Allin has not wrestled in any matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

What are your thoughts on Allin's new tattoo? Sound off in the comments section below.