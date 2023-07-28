[Photo] Dolph Ziggler receives a cheeky birthday wish from AEW star

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently received a cheeky birthday wish from an AEW star on Twitter.

Ziggler is one of the most acclaimed in-ring performers in the pro wrestling world today. In his decorated WWE career, The Showoff has won most of the major titles in the Stamford-based company, including the World Heavyweight, Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championships, and has also won the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Ziggler recently celebrated his birthday with his brother, AEW star Ryan Nemeth, and the latter posted a picture on Twitter with a cheeky birthday message:

"Happy birthday to zero-time OVW Southern Tag Team champion @HEELZiggler"

Ryan Nemeth started his professional wrestling career at Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), where he won the company's first breakout competition and then won the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship. This was followed by a brief stint in WWE Developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), which later merged with NXT. After leaving NXT in 2013, Ryan worked in the independent circuit and joined AEW in 2021.

With the birthday wish, he took a light-hearted jab at his brother Dolph Ziggler, who has won nearly everything there is to win in WWE but didn't win the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship at the beginning of his career.

In his AEW tenure, Ryan Nemeth has mostly worked on Dark and has not been involved in a major program.

Dolph Ziggler's last TV appearance was against JD McDonagh

In the recent WWE Draft, it was announced that Dolph Ziggler is a free agent who can move between RAW and Smackdown. His last televised appearance was around two months ago, in a match against JD McDonagh, who was drafted to WWE RAW from NXT.

McDonagh took him outside the ring and threw him over the announce table. The former NXT Cruiserweight Championship then repeatedly smashed Ziggler into the steel steps, which led to the referee calling off the match. The bout ended with disqualification, and JD finally stomped his head into the steps and left.

After delivering a beatdown to the former World Heavyweight Champion, McDonagh didn't do anything significant to follow up the hot start to his main roster run.

