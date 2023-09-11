[Photo] Eagle-eyed fans spot Jack Perry's mother and sister watching CM Punk's All In match after backstage incident

Despite the backstage incident at All In, it seemed Jack Perry's family was still watching CM Punk's match.

The incident between Jack Perry and CM Punk occurred during the pre-show of All In. Perry, during his match with Hook, called out Punk, which led to a physical confrontation at the company’s biggest-ever show. Perry made some unscripted comments on camera, calling Punk out for not allowing him to use real glass.

While Perry and Punk were suspended following the incident, Punk was later released from his AEW contract, after an investigation into the matter.

Adding an intriguing twist to the story, a fan on Twitter pointed out the presence of Jungle Boy's family members in the audience during CM Punk's match. The tweet showed Jack Perry's mother and sister watching Punk's match intently, shortly after the backstage incident.

The backstage incident between the two stars is still being discussed by wrestling fans.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for both stars, but it is clear both parties have been affected by the events of All In, with Punk getting fired, and Perry suspended indefinitley.

Jim Cornette says Tony Khan should have fired Jungle Boy Jack Perry following the CM Punk incident

Jim Cornette has called out Tony Khan's handling of the CM Punk and Jack Perry incident at All In.

During an episode of of his podcast, Cornette said that Khan should have fired Perry for his actions, stating he would have done so himself, if he were in charge.

"Okay, [Jack] Perry, sounds like you’re lucky that he only front-face-locked you instead of mashing your nose all over your face. I remind you: he’s my star, and you’re not! Get your s**t and go to the hotel and do this s**t again, or I’ll fire you."

There have been mixed reactions among fans and wrestling veterans on the incident, with some defending Perry, while others argued that Punk should not have been fired.

