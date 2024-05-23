[Photo] Former AEW World Tag Team Champion returns; looking incredibly jacked

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion made his return on the latest episode of Dynamite and seems to be in peak physical shape. The star in question is Rey Fenix.

The 33-year-old luchador is one of AEW's most decorated performers, having been a part of the promotion since its earliest days. He is a former World Tag Team Champion alongside Penta El Zero Miedo. The duo, with former International Champion Pac, also comprises The Death Triangle.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Pac confronted Unified World Trios Champions, The Bang Bang Gang, who had launched an attack on him on Collision last week. Pac did not show up at the Mechanics Bank Arena alone, however, as he was joined by Penta and Fenix.

A photograph of the former AAA Mega Champion made rounds on social media, depicting Fenix in incredible shape.

Pac went on to call out The Bang Bang Gang to face them for their Trios Championships at Double or Nothing this coming Sunday. It remains to be seen whether The Death Triangle succeeds at winning back their old belts in Las Vegas.