[Photo] Former champion shares first post after his refusal to come back to work in AEW

AEW star "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has put himself in a predicament. He is currently away from work, as he is avoiding confrontation with Hook, with whom he began a feud in the first place.

Back at Forbidden Door three weeks ago, he turned on his former best friend Hook to everyone's surprise. He reached his threshold and his frustrations boiled over, and he decided to take it out on him. Perry then also expressed his intentions of going after the TNT Championship.

Taking to Twitter, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry posted a picture of himself on vacation, and he showed that he was enjoying his escape time from Hook. The FTW Champion has been looking to get his hands on him for several weeks now, with constant cat-and-mouse chases backstage.

"Having a nice time far away from that thug Hook."

You can check out the tweet below:

Jungleboy @boy_myth_legend Having a nice time far away from that thug Hook.

Jungle Boy lays down conditions for his AEW return

AEW star "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has been constantly pestered by the FTW Champion Hook. Ironically, this all began due to Jungle Boy's actions, but he hasn't owned up to them. Jack Perry is simply running his mouth, and running away from confrontations from Hook who he claims is a "thug".

Last week on AEW Dynamite, the former TNT Champion gave an ultimatum for management. He mentioned that due to it being impossible for him to enter an arena without Hook attempting to jump him, he won't show up at all unless it is for a shot at the FTW Championship.

"Bulls**t… three weeks in a row of this. Since it’s impossible to get any work done these days, until there’s an FTW title match for me, I’m not coming back to work! I’m going to Hawaii."

See his tweet here.

This current feud has seen more backstage activity than actual in-ring action. This may be the case however until this match becomes official.

How do you feel about the cat-and-mouse changes occurring lately between these two? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.