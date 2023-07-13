Popular AEW star announces he's "not coming back to work," lays down condition for his return

One of AEW's most popular young stars has vowed not to return to the promotion except under one condition. The star in question is 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion shocked the wrestling world by turning heel at the second edition of the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view. After losing to Sanada in the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match, he attacked his former friend Hook.

The following week on Dynamite, Perry walked out seemingly dressed like his former friend and mentor, Christian Cage. He demanded an opportunity to challenge Hook for the FTW Championship, but when the champion showed up, Jungle Boy ran away.

The following week, Jack Perry was set to be interviewed in the parking lot, where he has been hanging out in close proximity to his getaway vehicle. Just as he began to vent his frustrations, Hook rushed in and began to attack the former AEW World Tag Team Champion.

Despite being attacked, Jungle Boy managed to escape. Tonight on Dynamite, he refused to get out of his car at all and claimed that AEW was an unsafe work environment. As he was speaking, the FTW Champion rushed into the car from the other side, forcing Perry to run away once again.

This frustrated Perry, and he took to Twitter to claim that he will not be returning to work unless he is granted a shot at the FTW Championship.

"Bulls**t… three weeks in a row of this. Since it’s impossible to get any work done these days, until there’s an FTW title match for me, I’m not coming back to work! I’m going to Hawaii. 🌺🌴😎," Jungle Boy Jack Perry tweeted.

Jungle Boy referenced his girlfriend during one of the promo segments a couple of weeks ago, and that has garnered a lot of criticism. Bully Ray claimed that the line was demeaning and unnecessary at the time.

