Former AEW star blasts Jungle Boy for abandoning his "best contribution" to the heel's career

A former AEW star recently took to Twitter to lash out at "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry for getting rid of his popular entrance music, which the star in question claims was his "best contribution" to the young star's career.

Joey Janela was one of the first names signed to AEW upon the company's inception in 2019. However, he has since parted ways with Tony Khan's promotion to return to the independence scene.

Despite no longer working for Tony Khan's promotion, The Bad Boy is evidently keeping an eye on the product and shared his thoughts on the latest developments involving Jack Perry. Via Twitter, Janela shut down the rumors surrounding Jungle Boy's brown jacket he wore on the latest episode of Dynamite, which many believed was an homage to his former mentor Christian Cage.

Additionally, Janela blasted Perry for abandoning his popular entrance theme, Tarzan Boy by Baltimora, for which the former AEW star took credit for introducing.

"Jacks been wearing that jacket for years it’s his dads jacket from the 90s, also f*ck you [Jack Perry] for abandoning my best contribution to your career and the business Baltimora-Tarzan boy!" Janela tweeted.

Perry's new direction has received a wide variety of responses from the AEW faithful, with many feeling that the heel turn is long overdue and others not too confident in his new character.

Two rising AEW stars set to collide soon

After months of teasing, Jack Perry cemented his heel turn when he attacked his long-time ally HOOK after failing to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Sanada at the recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

On last night's Dynamite, the former Tag Team Champion cut a promo in which he attempted to justify the change in his attitude. He then proceeded to call out HOOK and stake his claim for the FTW Championship. However, when The Cold-Blooded Handsome Devil made his way to the ring, Perry quickly fled the scene.

Prince @thwrestleprince Jack Perry:



Jungle Boy no more, Jack Perry has finally turned and has started a feud with HOOK. He embraces his Beverly Hills/90210 side, with Anna Jay by his side and all. He hands HOOK his first loss in AEW, and wins the FTW Championship from him in the process Jack Perry:Jungle Boy no more, Jack Perry has finally turned and has started a feud with HOOK. He embraces his Beverly Hills/90210 side, with Anna Jay by his side and all. He hands HOOK his first loss in AEW, and wins the FTW Championship from him in the process https://t.co/Kskce1xEHJ

A match between these two young stars is all but inevitable. With both showing tremendous promise, it is difficult to predict the outcome of their eventual battle.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes