WWE veteran calls Jungle Boy's line about "banging the hottest b*tch" unnecessary and demeaning 

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has aired his thoughts on Jungle Boy Jack Perry's recent promo on Dynamite.

Applause instantly turned into boos when Jungle Boy flattened HOOK with a vicious lariat at Forbidden Door. The former Jurassic Express member came out embracing the deafening boos on Dynamite this week to explain his actions.

Donning shades and a rather aggressive demeanor, the 26-year-old blamed it on the fans for turning on him. The crowd was in tune with the heel escalation until a particular line left many with a sour taste, as Jungle Boy proclaimed that he was "banging the hottest b*tch in the entire place." Most fans have slammed the AEW star for addressing his real-life partner, Anna Jay, in that manner.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, wrestling legend Bully Ray deemed Jungle Boy's remark as ''demeaning'' and highlighted the consequences if a WWE performer would've stated the same.

"I thought it was unnecessary. I thought it was demeaning and if it would've been said by a WWE wrestler, you would've seen social media would go ballistic. The way 'Jungle Boy' said it came across as crude," said Bully. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Another WWE legend bashed Jungle Boy's performance at Forbidden Door

Jungle Boy locked horns with NJPW star Sanada for the coveted IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the cross-promotional show. Despite putting in a valiant effort, the AEW star failed to dethrone the Japanese stalwart.

Speaking recently on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff opined that Jack Perry felt out of place at the Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view.

"I don't want to be critical, but Jungle Boy's work, and I tweeted it out last night, he couldn't crack an egg with a hammer. He just didn't look believable to me so much so that it actually, I don't want to say it made me embarrassed to be a wrestling fan, but he was out of place. He should not have been on that show," said Bischoff.

The former tag team champion was confronted by HOOK on the latest episode of Dynamite. As the FTW Champion marched down to the ring, Jungle Boy fled. Backstage, it was seen that he jumped into his SUV and drove away from the arena.

It remains to be seen how the feud between the two youngsters of AEW will pan out in the near future.

