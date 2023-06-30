"They going for Dom 2.0 here? Or what?" "That was so cringe" - Fans bury AEW star for calling his real-girlfriend 'b*tch' on live TV

The recent heel turn of AEW star Jungle Boy Jack Perry on Dynamite has sparked a flurry of reactions from wrestling fans on Twitter.

Perry, who turned heel on Hook following his loss to Sanada at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, took the opportunity to address his change in character during this week's Wednesday night show. He even decided to ditch his previous entrance theme, "Tarzan Boy," adding to the overall transformation.

However, one particular statement made by Jungle Boy during his heelish promo caught the attention of wrestling fans online. He boldly claimed that he is currently "banging the hottest b*tch" in All Elite Wrestling, talking about his real-life girlfriend, Anna Jay, surprising and intriguing many fans.

The reaction on Twitter has been quite mixed. Some fans praised Jungle Boy's commitment to his new character, applauding his willingness to push boundaries and explore a different side.

On the other hand, some expressed skepticism about the believability of Jungle Boy's heel turn. Some fans even compared him to Dominik Mysterio, suggesting that Tony Khan may attempt to replicate the success of the Judgment Day member's heel run.

AEW has proven itself to be an innovative promotion, and it remains to be seen how it will handle this intriguing shift in one of its rising stars.

AEW star Kyle Fletcher reacts to Jungle Boy Jack Perry's heel promo

The recent heel promo by "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry on AEW's Dynamite caught the attention of fellow wrestler Kyle Fletcher. Following Perry's character transformation and his bold statement about being involved with the "hottest b*tch" in All Elite Wrestling.

This statement prompted a response from Kyle Fletcher, who is currently dating Skye Blue. Fletcher took to Twitter to express his reaction,

"lol nah," tweeted Kyle Fletcher.

Fletcher's response immediately caught the attention of fans, igniting speculation about potential confrontations or storylines between Jungle Boy and Fletcher in the future.

It adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing narrative. It creates anticipation among fans, who are eager to see how this interaction might play out in the wrestling ring as fans will closely follow the dynamics between these two stars.

